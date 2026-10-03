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Elderly couple flung in air, injured after being hit by car in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, woman driver flees | Video

The video clip further shows the woman driver stopping her vehicle, coming out of it and rushing towards the elderly man who is lying on the road.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 23:00:46 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 79-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife were seriously injured after a car being driven by a woman allegedly hit them from behind in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area when they were returning home after a morning walk on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The elderly woman fell near an electric pole while her husband was thrown a few feet away. (Screengrab)
The elderly woman fell near an electric pole while her husband was thrown a few feet away. (Screengrab)

The 49-year-old woman driver, who fled the accident spot in her car after allegedly hitting the elderly couple, was later arrested, the police said, and identified her as Navleen Kaur.

Also Read | Elderly woman killed, husband injured in SUV hit-and-run at Delhi's posh GK-1

Couple hit near Arya Samaj Mandir

In a purported video clip circulating on social media, the couple is seen walking on the road when a Hyundai Creta car takes a left turn and comes on the same road. The car is seen suddenly veering towards its left and hitting the couple from behind. The impact of the hit was such that the elderly couple flung into the air. The elderly woman fell near an electric pole while her husband was thrown a few feet away.

The video clip further shows the woman driver stopping her vehicle, coming out of it and rushing towards the elderly man who is lying on the road with his face down. Some passers-by also rush to help him. The woman stays on the road for around 30 seconds before leaving the accident spot in her car, leaving behind the injured couple.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the purported video clip.

Also Read | Elderly woman killed, son hurt in Bhiwani land dispute

Driver arrested, vehicle impounded

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that the injured couple was admitted to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

“A case of rash driving and act causing hurt and endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under sections 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kirti Nagar police station. The woman driver, Naveen Kaur, has been arrested and the offending vehicle has also been impounded,” said DCP Swami.

Police said Dayanand Tagra, who suffered a serious head injury, ran a footwear sole manufacturing factory while his wife is a homemaker. She suffered injuries to the rear portion of her body The couple lives in Kirti Nagar. Their two daughters are settled in the United States with their families. The arrested woman driver is also a homemaker, the police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

kirti nagardelhicar accident
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Home/India News/Elderly couple flung in air, injured after being hit by car in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, woman driver flees | Video
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