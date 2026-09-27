Elderly woman killed, son hurt in Bhiwani land dispute

An elderly woman was crushed to death and her son critically injured when a tractor was allegedly driven over them during a land dispute in Dhanana village of Bhiwani district, the police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Pyari Devi, 70, while her son Rajesh, 38, sustained injuries in the attack. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Pyari Devi, 70, while her son Rajesh, 38, sustained injuries in the attack.

Victims’ relatives allege the incident was an attack and a deliberate act of murder stemming from an ongoing family feud over agricultural land

According to police, the dispute escalated when members of the family confronted each other in the fields. During the altercation, a cousin of the injured man, identified as Amit, allegedly ran the tractor over his aunt and her son. Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared Pyari Devi dead. Rajesh was later referred to a higher medical facility in Hisar or Rohtak for advanced treatment.

Soon after getting the information a police team reached the spot and started the investigation.

Bhiwani Sadar police station incharge Mahavir Singh said a board of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. Senior officers, including the SP, are monitoring the case. Family members have accused their own relatives of the crime and police are examining the allegations and collecting evidence.