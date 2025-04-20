Menu Explore
Elderly man dragged in Madhya Pradesh hospital for breaking queue

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 03:10 PM IST

In the viral video, two men can be seen holding the hands of Joshi and dragging him.

A video of a septuagenarian being dragged by two men in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has gone viral on social media, with authorities and the victim giving conflicting versions of the chain of events.

The incident took place on April 17 when Uddhav Singh Joshi (70), a resident of Naugaon town, had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up.(x)
The incident took place on April 17 when Uddhav Singh Joshi (70), a resident of Naugaon town, had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up.(x)

While the man said he was kicked and slapped by a doctor after his turn came following a long wait in the queue, hospital authorities said he had come out of turn, which triggered an argument. The incident took place on April 17 when Uddhav Singh Joshi (70), a resident of Naugaon town, had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up.

'Dr Rajesh Mishra objected and then slapped…'

"I remained in queue for a long time after getting the time slot slip. When my turn came, Dr Rajesh Mishra objected and then slapped and kicked me," Joshi alleged while speaking to reporters. Refuting his charges, civil surgeon GL Ahirwar said the place was overcrowded and Dr Mishra objected because Joshi had broken the queue. In the viral video, two men can be seen holding the hands of Joshi and dragging him.

News / India News / Elderly man dragged in Madhya Pradesh hospital for breaking queue
