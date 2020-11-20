e-paper
Home / India News / Elderly, those with chronic diseases to get vaccine first: Harsh Vardhan

Elderly, those with chronic diseases to get vaccine first: Harsh Vardhan

Addressing the FICCI FLO webinar on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid’, the Union minister said that according to government estimates, around 400 to 500 million doses of the vaccine will be available in the country by July-August next year.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 08:10 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A vaccine will be available in a couple of months, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.
A vaccine will be available in a couple of months, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.(ANI)
         

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the national vaccine committee on Covid-19 has included the people aged between 50 and 65 years of age, and those less than 50 years of age with chronic diseases, in the list of people to be administered the vaccine on priority basis.

A vaccine will be available in a couple of months, the minister said.

Addressing the FICCI FLO webinar on ‘The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid’, the Union minister said that according to government estimates, around 400 to 500 million doses of the vaccine will be available in the country by July-August next year.

“Almost 25-30 crore people will be given vaccine in the initial phase. This vaccine will have to be administered at least twice within the gap of two-three weeks to each person. Naturally we will have to prioritize. Corona warriors will be our natural priority, then 65 plus elderly population and 50-65 years and 50 years and less people with diseases,” Harsh Vardhan said.

Detailing the vaccination plan, the minister said, “Based on the vaccine research outcome within India, where some are in phase 3 trial stage, we have made tentative guidelines that can vaccinate about 250-300 million people in the initial phase. The vaccine will have to be administered at least twice within a gap of two-three weeks to each person. Naturally we will have to prioritize.”

