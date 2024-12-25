Menu Explore
Elderly woman bitten by stray dogs, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Dec 25, 2024 07:44 AM IST

An 81-year-old woman in Kerala died after being attacked by stray dogs while visiting her son's home. Neighbors rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead.

An 81-year-old woman, who was bitten by a stray dog attack in Alappuzha district, Kerala, died on Tuesday, police said.

N Sajeevan, panchayat president, said Karthyayini was resting on a cot in the front yard of her son’s home when the stray dogs reportedly jumped over a plastic fence and attacked her. (File photo)
N Sajeevan, panchayat president, said Karthyayini was resting on a cot in the front yard of her son’s home when the stray dogs reportedly jumped over a plastic fence and attacked her. (File photo)

The deceased was identified as Karthiyayini, a resident of Thakazhi, who had come to visit her son’s home in Arattupuzha.

“The elderly woman was attacked by a few stray dogs inside the compound of a home around 4 pm. The neighbours rushed the bleeding woman to the Vandanam Government Medical College but she was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

N Sajeevan, panchayat president, said Karthyayini was resting on a cot in the front yard of her son’s home when the stray dogs reportedly jumped over a plastic fence and attacked her.

“It is not clear how many dogs were there, but she sustained several injuries. The area near the house is known for the presence of a large pack of dogs. The incident took place when no one was at home. Her son and daughter-in-law were outside. Neighbours who heard her cries for help rushed her to the government hospital, but she could not be saved,” he said.

“This is the first time in the area where stray dogs have entered a compound and attacked someone. She might have had food in her hands thereby attracting the dogs,” he said.

The remains will be handed over to the family following autopsy, police said.

