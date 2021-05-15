Elderly woman gang-raped, brutalised in UP

An elderly woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Friday morning, police said, adding that she was brutalised by criminals, who broke her jaw and damaged her eyes.

Prashant Varma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kannauj, said the victim, who is around 70 years old, was found in a pool of blood by her grandson. She has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur, he said.

Police have started an investigation, though the family is yet to give any complaint, the SP said, adding that the FIR would be lodged as soon as the complaint was received.

According to police, the woman was sleeping outside her house in Manimau while her daughter-in-law and grandson were in the house and her son was in the fields.

Police said according to the preliminary investigation, more than five men are suspected to be involved in the crime. They first attacked and snatched the woman’s earrings before taking turns to rape her, police said, adding that fearing consequences, the suspects tried to kill the woman. They assaulted the woman, inflicting injuries in her lower abdomen, police said. Medical examination revealed that her jaw had multiple fractures and one of her eyes was ruptured, police added. The woman has identified the men involved in the crime.

Her grandson found her lying in the pool of blood. She was taken to the district hospital in Kannauj with the help of locals. However, doctors at the hospital referred her to a hospital in Kanpur as her condition was critical.

