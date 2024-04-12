Election 2024 News LIVE: Udhampur declared 'no flying zone' ahead of PM Modi rally

Election 2024 News LIVE: With the Lok Sabha elections just a week to begin with the first phase on April 19, political parties are intensifying their campaigns on the ground, mobilising leaders to attract voter support. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir....Read More

Thereafter, he will fly to Rajasthan to address a public meeting in Barmer and hold a roadshow in Dausa.

Rahul Gandhi's rallies today

• Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

• Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Coimbatore alongside DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

• Additionally, he will hold a rally in Tirunelveli.

Thursday Recap: Political highlights

• Defence minister Rajnath Singh elucidates BJP's decision to rejoin forces with former ally Nitish Kumar and his JDU party within the NDA, citing Kumar's clean image devoid of corruption allegations as a significant factor.

• Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to a legal defamation notice from union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, asserting that his statements did not intend to defame or harm Chandrashekhar without substantiated evidence.

• Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan conduct a joint roadshow in East Godavari, attacking Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They say the NDA alliance's committed to addressing the concerns of marginalised sections in the state.