Election 2024 News LIVE: Udhampur declared 'no flying zone' ahead of PM Modi rally
Election 2024 News LIVE: With the Lok Sabha elections just a week to begin with the first phase on April 19, political parties are intensifying their campaigns on the ground, mobilising leaders to attract voter support. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir....Read More
Thereafter, he will fly to Rajasthan to address a public meeting in Barmer and hold a roadshow in Dausa.
Rahul Gandhi's rallies today
• Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
• Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Coimbatore alongside DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
• Additionally, he will hold a rally in Tirunelveli.
Thursday Recap: Political highlights
• Defence minister Rajnath Singh elucidates BJP's decision to rejoin forces with former ally Nitish Kumar and his JDU party within the NDA, citing Kumar's clean image devoid of corruption allegations as a significant factor.
• Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to a legal defamation notice from union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, asserting that his statements did not intend to defame or harm Chandrashekhar without substantiated evidence.
• Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan conduct a joint roadshow in East Godavari, attacking Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They say the NDA alliance's committed to addressing the concerns of marginalised sections in the state.
Election 2024 News LIVE: 'In Kerala, people want Modi to be out,' says CPI-M candidate Thomas Isaac
Election 2024 News LIVE: Former Finance Minister of Kerala & CPI-M candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, Thomas Isaac has claimed that people of Kerala want Modi to be out.
"In Kerala, people want Modi to be out. The choice is between Congress and CPM... CAA is a serious issue in Kerala, the Muslim community and democratic-minded people are concerned about it. This has been a very serious problem for Congress, they have not outrightly said that they will withdraw CAA once they come to power. But we have taken the position...Inter-religious marriages will continue to take place in Kerala, inter-caste marriage was one of the key slogans of social movements in Kerala and it's totally misleading to call it 'Love-Jihad'. These are the slogans raised to create ill-will between the social groups in Kerala...," said Isaac as quoted by news agency ANI.
Election 2024 News LIVE: 'Election Commission is totally partial,' says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
Election 2024 News LIVE: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused the Election Commission of India of being partial.
".. I have complaints with the Election Commission, they don't reply to us on any issue and don't give us time to meet. I have said this in the parliament and outside of the House. I have three basic questions, is it (EVM) a stand-alone machine? Does VVPAT have any connectivity with the internet? Third, I want to know, which software you have installed in the VVPAT? Why don't they reply to these questions? A national party is seeking time since April 2023, but they don't give us time. I have complaints with the ECI, they are totally partial in their work...," said Singh as quoted by news agency ANI.
Election 2024 News LIVE: Security stepped up in Udhampur ahead of PM Modi's rally
Election 2024 News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Udhampur on Friday, rallying support for union minister Jitendra Singh. Ahead of Modi's visit, authorities have implemented stringent security measures, including a prohibition on drone flights.