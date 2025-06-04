Election Commission congratulates RCB on maiden win: ‘18-year wait finally over’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait. RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy after beating PBKS in final on Tuesday.(REUTERS)

Using this momentous occasion, the ECI urged first-time voters to register as electors, encouraging young citizens to make their mark just like champions on the cricket field.

"The 18-year wait is finally over -- Congratulations, RCB. New Champion! IPL Turning 18? It's your time to shine! Register as an Elector and be ready to vote like a champion," the ECI posted on X.

RCB ended their long wait for a title as standout bowling performances from Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the win, RCB star batter Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, expressed his deep appreciation for the victory but emphasised his enduring love for the longest format of the game.

While he deeply appreciated his title win with RCB, he still termed it "five levels under Test cricket".

Virat's title wait ended as a clinical effort by the bowlers helped the Red and Gold side lift the title for the first time in 18 years with a thrilling six-run win over PBKS. After the victory, Virat extremely appreciated the title win, but still encouraged the youth to "treat Test with respect."

Under Virat's test captaincy in 68 Tests, India won 40, lost just 17 and 11 ended in a draw. His win percentage was 58.82, making him India's most successful Test captain.

Virat Kohli expressed his ecstasy after winning the title, saying that "he will sleep like a baby" after the victory and also dedicated the title win to his ex-teammate, close friend AB de Villiers, who was also present at the venue for the final.

Speaking after the match in a post-match interview, Virat said that the win is for the fans as much as it is for the team.

"It is been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I have tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy, and it is an amazing feeling," said Virat.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years.