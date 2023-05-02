ECI cautions parties against provocative statements ahead of Karnataka polls

NEW DELHI: Barely a week before Karnataka assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances, in view of what the election watchdog referred to as “plummeting level of campaign discourse” and “inflammatory speeches” at public meetings.

The ECI also warned parties against the use of malicious language or statements offending decency and morality (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)

It is “imperative” for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not “vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere”.

“They are thus expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to “issue” based debate, provide pan India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election,” the commission said in its advisory to the political parties.

Fifty-two million voters in Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the results will be announced three days later for the 224-member assembly.

The advisory came amid a continuing trend of name-calling by political leaders over the last few days.

The ECI said candidates must refrain from the use of “provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field”.

Referring to MCC provisions, it also warned parties against the use of malicious language or statements offending decency and morality, aggravating existing differences or creating mutual hatred or causing tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

Violation of the code of conduct can lead to a temporary or permanent ban on a candidate from campaigning during the election.

The commissions said under the Indian Penal Code, erring candidates can be charged with defamation, false statement in connection with the election, or incitement to violence, which can lead to a term of imprisonment up to two years or a fine, or both.

Former election commissioner SY Quraishi said that “aside from censure and warning, there is not much that can be done under MCC”. If there is a criminal violation, then an FIR is filed. But the difference is that with an FIR, the investigation takes time but MCC takes action within 24 hours. The MCC highlights all the relevant provisions that are part of existing laws and cautions candidates.”