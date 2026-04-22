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Election Commission seizures in Tamil Nadu, Bengal cross 1,000 crores ahead of assembly polls

This move from the EC comes with the implementation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, 2026.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 05:34 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, stated that its seizures across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have crossed 1,000 crores. This statement from the polling body comes a day ahead of the assembly elections in both states.

This statement from the polling body comes a day ahead of the assembly elections in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu(ANI)

This move from the EC comes with the implementation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, 2026.

As per data issued by EC, a total of 472.89 crores in cash, liquor, precious metals, drugs, and freebies were seized in West Bengal, and 599.24 crores in Tamil Nadu.

“The Commission has also stressed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been setup to address any grievances in this regard,” the commission added further.

As per the EC statement accessed by HT, the seizures made on Wednesday are in connection with general elections and bye-elections in both states.

The results and counting of votes for both Tamil Nadu and Bengal will be held on May 4, 2026, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

 
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