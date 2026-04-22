Election Commission seizures in Tamil Nadu, Bengal cross 1,000 crores ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, stated that its seizures across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have crossed ₹1,000 crores. This statement from the polling body comes a day ahead of the assembly elections in both states.

This statement from the polling body comes a day ahead of the assembly elections in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu(ANI)

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This move from the EC comes with the implementation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, 2026.

As per data issued by EC, a total of ₹472.89 crores in cash, liquor, precious metals, drugs, and freebies were seized in West Bengal, and ₹599.24 crores in Tamil Nadu.

“The Commission has also stressed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been setup to address any grievances in this regard,” the commission added further.

As per the EC statement accessed by HT, the seizures made on Wednesday are in connection with general elections and bye-elections in both states.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to this, the polling body also stated that it seized items worth ₹1,262 crores in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to this, the polling body also stated that it seized items worth ₹1,262 crores in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per a PTI report, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that the EC seized cash, gold, liquor and drugs worth ₹1,262 crore in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a PTI report, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that the EC seized cash, gold, liquor and drugs worth ₹1,262 crore in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patnaik added that of this, cash amounting to ₹543 crore was seized during vehicle checks by surveillance teams. Tamil Nadu, Bengal to vote on April 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patnaik added that of this, cash amounting to ₹543 crore was seized during vehicle checks by surveillance teams. Tamil Nadu, Bengal to vote on April 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be heading to the polls on Thursday, April 23. While Tamil Nadu will vote in one go, the elections in Bengal have been split into two phases. The second phase for Bengal is set to be held on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be heading to the polls on Thursday, April 23. While Tamil Nadu will vote in one go, the elections in Bengal have been split into two phases. The second phase for Bengal is set to be held on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

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The results and counting of votes for both Tamil Nadu and Bengal will be held on May 4, 2026, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

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