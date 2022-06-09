Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election Commission to announce dates for Presidential polls today at 3 pm

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Election Commission on Thursday will announce the dates for the Presidential polls at 3 pm. The election dates will be announced during a presser addressed by the poll panel.  President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term ends on July 25.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.(With PTI inputs)

