Home / India News / Election commission transfers 3 more police officials in poll bound Tamil Nadu
india news

Election commission transfers 3 more police officials in poll bound Tamil Nadu

The orders come in the wake of reports of cash seizures from police stations in Trichy west, from where DMK strongman K N Nehru is contesting.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:48 AM IST
File photo: The three transferred officers will be attached to the director general of police (DGP) headquarters while awaiting posting orders.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred three more Tamil Nadu senior police officials- H M Jayaram, inspector general (IG) Central, Dhinakaran, IG West and Arul Arasu, superintendent of police (SP) of rural Coimbatore, ahead of the assembly polls on April 6, citing ‘adverse inputs’.

The three officers will be attached to the director general of police (DGP) headquarters while awaiting posting orders, which cannot be issued without the permission of the commission. New officers have been posted in their place.

The development comes a day after the ECI transferred Trichy’s commissioner of police, J Loganathan to a non-election post and suspended the assistant commissioner of police (law and order) of Golden Rock Range, Tamilmaran.

The orders come in the wake of reports of cash seizures from police stations in Trichy west, from where DMK strongman K N Nehru is contesting. Nehru has termed the reports as attempts to defame him. The party’s organising secretary R S Bharathi wrote to the election body on behalf of Nehru on March 28, claiming "rumours" of Nehru distributing money to police stations were being spread on social media and that officials allegedly subservient to the ruling party were indulging in such activities. Previously, the ECI had ordered the transfer of Trichy district collector and superintendent of police after one crore in cash was seized in the district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Most of India to experience heatwaves in April-June: What IMD said

After govt withdraws order on small saving schemes, Priyanka takes a jibe

Petrol and diesel prices hold steady after Tuesday’s cuts

Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, says Javadekar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections tamil nadu assembly aiadmk dmk leader
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP