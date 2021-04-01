Election commission transfers 3 more police officials in poll bound Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred three more Tamil Nadu senior police officials- H M Jayaram, inspector general (IG) Central, Dhinakaran, IG West and Arul Arasu, superintendent of police (SP) of rural Coimbatore, ahead of the assembly polls on April 6, citing ‘adverse inputs’.

The three officers will be attached to the director general of police (DGP) headquarters while awaiting posting orders, which cannot be issued without the permission of the commission. New officers have been posted in their place.

The development comes a day after the ECI transferred Trichy’s commissioner of police, J Loganathan to a non-election post and suspended the assistant commissioner of police (law and order) of Golden Rock Range, Tamilmaran.

The orders come in the wake of reports of cash seizures from police stations in Trichy west, from where DMK strongman K N Nehru is contesting. Nehru has termed the reports as attempts to defame him. The party’s organising secretary R S Bharathi wrote to the election body on behalf of Nehru on March 28, claiming "rumours" of Nehru distributing money to police stations were being spread on social media and that officials allegedly subservient to the ruling party were indulging in such activities. Previously, the ECI had ordered the transfer of Trichy district collector and superintendent of police after ₹one crore in cash was seized in the district.