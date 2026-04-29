Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Projections expected after 6:30 pm today
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Projections for assembly elections to four states - Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal - and the Union territory of Puducherry from 6:30 pm today. Election Commission has ordered a ban on release of exit polls from 7 am April 9 till 6:30 pm today.
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Exit poll projections for the assembly elections to four states --- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal --- and the Union territory of Puducherry are expected to be released by pollsters from 6:30 pm today. ...Read More
While voting for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has concluded, the second and last phase voting for West Bengal is taking place today, only after the conclusion of which can the exit poll results be released, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) rules.
Along with assembly elections, assembly bypolls to eight seats across six states have also taken place. Voting for five seats - Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkote, Devanagere), Nagaland (Koridang), and Tripura (Dharmanagar) - was held on April 9, while three seats in Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati) voted on April 23.
Exit poll results 2026 | Key points
-Assembly election voting: Voting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry assembly elections happened in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu also voted in one phase on April 23 along with the first phase polling for West Bengal, where the second and final leg is taking place today.
-When will results be out: Results for the assembly elections and the bypolls to eight assembly constituencies across six states will be known on May 4, the day the Election Commission counts the votes.
-Election voting time: Voting ideally takes place from 7 am and goes on till 6 pm, however, it does not end till all people in the last queues cast their franchise.
-Assembly seats: Assam has a total of 126 assembly seats, Kerala 140, Tamil Nadu 234, Bengal 294 and Puducherry 30. This makes the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to be able to form government in Assam 64, in Kerala 71, in Bengal 148 and 16 in Puducherry.
-Exit poll results time: Exit poll predictions for the ongoing election cycle will be released only after the official restriction period ends, as per EC guidelines. The Election Commission has clearly defined a “silence period” during which no voter survey results can be published or broadcast. According to the rules, media organisations are barred from conducting or releasing exit polls from 7 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:23:34 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu exit poll results in 2021
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: In 2021, exit polls projected a comfortable win for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), an alliance formed by the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.
While Republic TV - CNX and ABP/Times Now - CVoter projected 160-172 seats for the DMK-led alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was projected to bag 58-70 seats by the two pollsters. India Today - Axis My India predicted 175 - 195 seats for the SPA and 38-54 for the NDA. For P Marq and Today's Chanakya the projected seats were 165 - 190 for the SPA and between 40 and 68 for the NDA.
The results saw SPA winning 159 constituencies, while the NDA alliance bagged 75, out of which the AIADMK had won 66.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:18:16 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: West Bengal exit poll results in 2021
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Exit polls for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections presented a sharply divided picture, with agencies split on who would form the government. CVoter projected the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to retain power with 158 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was estimated to win 115.
In contrast, the Republic-CNX poll gave the BJP an edge with 143 seats, placing the TMC at 133. Axis My India indicated a tight contest, projecting the TMC at 130–156 seats and the BJP at 134-160, suggesting either side could cross the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member assembly.
The high-stakes election, conducted over eight phases, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mount a strong challenge against chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party. The presence of the CPI(M)-Congress-ISF alliance added a triangular dimension in several constituencies but failed to deliver much.
The results were in favour of the TMC, which won a sweeping mandate by bagging 215 seats, restricting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 77 constituencies.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:08:51 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: ECI's ban on exit poll release
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned release of exit poll projections from 7 am April 9, when the voting for assembly elections to four states and one Union territory began, till 6:30 pm April 29.
Voting for the second and final phase of West Bengal is currently underway and will go on till 6 pm. However, voting will only conclude only after people in last queues at polling booths exercise their franchise.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:57:44 pm
Bengal voting percentage today: Phase 2 sees over 78% polling till 3 pm
Bengal voting percentage today: The state has recorded a voting percentage 78.68 till 3 pm in Phase 2, which began at 6 am today, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data.
Voting for the first phase took place on April 23, along with the polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026. Check district wise voting percentage here
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:54:48 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Exit poll projections for which states will be released today?
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Projections for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory Puducherry are expected to be released from 6:30 pm today.
Voting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry assembly elections happened in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu also voted in one phase on April 23 along with the first phase polling for West Bengal, where the second and final leg is taking place today.
Exit polls can only be published after voting concludes in all phases, including the final phase in West Bengal today.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:44:17 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Phase 2 polling underway in West Bengal
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Voting for the second and last phase of assembly elections is underway in West Bengal and will go on till 6 pm today. Voting began at 7 am.
Exit poll projections can only be released once the voting concludes, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) rules. Track all updates from voting here
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:41:18 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Where and when projections will be released
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Polling agencies are expected to release exit poll projections from 6:30 pm today for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
The detailed coverage projections will be made available after the end of voting on hindustantimes.com as well as across all top news portals, in line with election rules governing publication timings.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:38:04 pm
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Projections expected from 6:30 pm today
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Exit poll projections for the assembly elections in four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal - and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to be released from 6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 29.
While polling has concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, voting in West Bengal is being held in the second and final phase on Wednesday, after which exit poll projections will be published as per Election Commission guidelines.