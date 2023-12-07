Election results LIVE: Revanth Reddy set to take oath as Telangana CM

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is set to take oath as the next chief minister of the southern state, on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Lal Bahadur Stadium at 11am in Hyderabad. A day following his selection by the party high command for the top position, resolving the leadership question, Revanth met with central leaders in Delhi. This included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manikrao Thakre, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge. During the meetings, he extended personal invitations to them for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. Telangana CM-designate A Revanth Reddy during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As the suspense lingers over the BJP's choice for the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan following the party's triumphant return to power, former Chief Minister and prominent leader Vasundhara Raje arrived in the national capital on Wednesday evening. Addressing reporters at the airport upon her arrival, Raje, who secured another term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, said, “I have come to visit my daughter-in-law.”

ZPM leader and legislative party leader Lalduhoma is scheduled to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday, as confirmed by a Raj Bhavan official. Alongside Lalduhoma, other MLAs will also be sworn in during the ceremony at Raj Bhavan at 11 am. On Wednesday, Lalduhoma met with Governor Hari Babu Khambampati at Raj Bhavan, formally staking his claim to form the government, which the governor invited him to do.

In Chhattisgarh, veteran leader Raman Singh is considered a strong contender for the chief ministerial role. Similarly, four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to make a return for his fifth term.