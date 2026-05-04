Election results LIVE: Election Commission counts votes today for Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls
Election results LIVE: Votes for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted today from 8 am, with results likely by evening. Bengal’s Falta seat will vote again on May 21, so its result is pending.
Election results LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will count votes for assembly elections to four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the Union territory of Puducherry today, May 4. Vote counting is expected to begin at 8 am and the outcome will likely be clear by evening. However, with a surprise ECI announcement on Saturday, all 285 polling stations in Bengal's Falta assembly seat will undergo repolling on May 21, and therefore won't be part of today's results announcement. ...Read More
Including Falta, West Bengal has 294 assembly seats, Tamil Nadu has 243, Kerala has a 140-member assembly, Assam has 126 seats and Puducherry has 30. While Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted in a single phase, Bengal saw two-phased polling.
Most exit polls project a narrow win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, a state that experienced high political drama after allegations of EVM tampering and malfunction were made when the final phase of voting concluded. In Assam too, pollsters' projections favour the BJP, predicting a third consecutive term for the party. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) may unseat the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government from power, as per some exit polls. In Puducherry, the NDA may be poised for a victory and a similar fate was projected for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.
Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bengal election | key facts
Timing of election results: The ECI is expected to start counting votes for the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at 8 am today and the picture may be clear by the evening. The counting process will start with postal ballots and move on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) about 30 minutes later.
What is the majority mark in all places? In the 294-member Legislative Assembly of Bengal, the magic number to secure a victory is 148. The majority mark is 118 in Tamil Nadu, 71 in Kerala, 64 in Assam and 16 in Puducherry.
How many candidates in fray? In West Bengal, 2,926 candidates were in the fray across both phases of elections. In Tamil Nadu, the figure was 4,023. In Assam, 722 candidates contested polls, 883 candidates in Kerala and 294 in Puducherry. In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, elections took place on April 9 and Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23, alongside West Bengal which saw the first phase of polls on the same day. The final phase in Bengal took place on April 29.
Some key constituencies: In Bengal, some of the key seats are Bhabanipur, Nandigram, Bahrampur, Samserganj and Panihati. In Tamil Nadu, some key seats are Edappadi, Tiruchirappalli East, Kolathur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, and Coimbatore South. In Assam, some key seats are Birsing Jarua, Srijangram, Dibrugarh, Dispur and Jalukbari. In Kerala, some key seats are Dharmadam, Peravoor, Beypore, Nemom and Palakkad, among others. In Puducherry, some important seats are Mannadipattu, Thattanchavady, Oosudu, Indiranagar and Muthialpet, among others.
Where are the chief ministers contesting from? In Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting the Jalukbari seat. Meanwhile, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Bhabanipur seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam seat. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is contesting the polls from his bastion Kolathur, and Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy is contesting from the Thattanchavady seat.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 06:03:14 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: Where are Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry CMs contesting from?
Election results LIVE: The chief ministers have drawn big focus with their respective candidatures. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting the Jalukbari seat. Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Bhabanipur seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam seat. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting the polls from his bastion Kolathur, and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is contesting from the Thattanchavady seat.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:46:06 am
Bengal election results 2026 LIVE: Surprise repoll announcement in Falta, results on May 24
Bengal election results LIVE: Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency won't be part of the results announcement today as the ECI has ordered repolling across all 285 of its polling stations. The voting will take place on May 21 and the results will be announced on May 24. The surprise ECI announcement came hours after repolling concluded in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim across 15 booths.
The ECI decision for Falta was announced citing severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling that was held in the final phase on April 29. Massive protests were reported from Falta during the second-phase voting as locals alleged that they were receiving threats from the Trinamool cadre.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:32:41 am
Bengal election results 2026 LIVE: A look at some key constituencies
Bengal election results LIVE: Among the key constituencies in Bengal are Bhabanipur, where incumbent MLA chief minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Nandigram, another seat from where Adhikari contested the polls, Baharampur, from where veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury contested after a 25-year gap; Bhangar, a sensitive constituency where the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is seeking re-election, and Panihati, where the BJP has fielded mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim as a candidate. Apart from these, Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim also drew focus recently after repolling was ordered in 15 booths just two days before the results.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:16:15 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: A look at exit poll projections for Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Election results LIVE: While a big NDA sweep is predicted in exit polls for Assam, Puducherry and a narrow win in West Bengal, pollsters predicted a decisive majority for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, and a reelection for the MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:01:54 am
Election results 2026 LIVE: When will counting of votes begin?
Election results 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce results for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala today, with counting set to begin at 8 am. The vote-counting will begin with postal ballots and later move to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).