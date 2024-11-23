Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    East Singhbhum Election Results LIVE: Baharagora, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats in, Jharkhand

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 23, 2024 8:30 AM IST
    Live updates on election results for Baharagora, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West assembly seats in East Singhbhum district. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections.
    Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, and Jugsalai are part of East Singhbhum district. (ANI)
    Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, and Jugsalai are part of East Singhbhum district. (ANI)

    The Election Commission is announcing results for Baharagora, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand today. These seats are part of the 81 constituencies in Jharkhand for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 288 seats in Maharashtra. Voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections was held on 13 November and 20 November in two phases. After the assembly election results were announced in 2019, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed the state government. JMM leader Hemant Soren became the chief minister of the state. This time around, the opposition is pinning its hopes on Champai Soren who joined the BJP in August, 2024. Champai Soren, then with the JMM, had become the chief minister in February, 2024 after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. But he had to step down after the latter was released on bail. This year’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of East Singhbhum and the rest of the state view this realignment of political leadership....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 23, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    Jharkhand election results

    The counting of votes is progressing in most constituencies in Jharkhand. Trends that will determine the election results should be available later this morning.
    Nov 23, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Jharkhand election results

    Jharkhand election results: Counting has started in most constituencies in Jharkhand. First, the postal ballots will be counted. So the initial trends may not be very reliable
    Nov 23, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    Jharkhand election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Baharagora, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats.
    Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!

    Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!

    Nov 23, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    Who won in East Singhbhum constituences in 2019 Assembly elections

    Saryu Roy(Ind) won the Jamshedpur East seat in 2019. In seat Jamshedpur West, the winning candidate Banna Gupta was from INC. The Baharagora constituency saw a victory for Samir Kr. Mohanty against Kunal Shadangy from party BJP.
    News india news East Singhbhum Election Results LIVE: Baharagora, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats in, Jharkhand
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes