Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district
india news

Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district

Forest officials rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals and a three-member team of veterinarians was constituted for the post-mortem, which was done on Saturday.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The decomposed carcass of a male elephant was recovered near Darhora village under Pratappur forest range on Friday. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)

An elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, with a preliminary probe indicating that the pachyderm had been struck by lightning, an official said on Saturday.

The decomposed carcass of a male elephant was recovered near Darhora village under Pratappur forest range on Friday, said Anurag Shrivastava, chief conservator of forest (Surguja Circle).

Forest officials rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals and a three-member team of veterinarians was constituted for the post-mortem, which was done on Saturday, he said.

“According to veterinarians, the tusker died after he was struck by lightning while moving around in the jungle. The carcass had been lying there for seven to eight days,” the CCF said, adding that further probe is underway.

When asked how forest personnel on the ground could not locate the carcass, range officer P C Mishra said an investigation was underway and further action would be taken accordingly.

On March 29 this year, an elephant calf was found dead in Raigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP