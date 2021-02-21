Elephant kills forest guard in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve

A forest guard was killed by an elephant which attacked a patrol team at Beriwada range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Saturday, a forest department official said Sunday.

Lalita Prasad Tamta, warden Rajaji Tiger Reserve said the deceased Gaurav Kumar (31), native resident of Kuldi Kheda Biharigarh in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.

The elephant which was tusker gored the forest guard in his stomach severely injuring him. The three other members of the team fired in the air after which the elephant retreated into the jungle.

“The forest guard who was bleeding was rushed to the district hospital by the team members, but he was declared brought dead by doctors. Additional precautionary measures are being taken for the safety of patrolling teams,” said Tamta.

In another animal-human conflict, a truck driver was attacked by a leopard in the industrial area of State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL), 14 km from Haridwar around 2 am on Sunday. Shiv Dayal had come out of a factory near Mahadevapuram Colony when a leopard pounced on him.

Dayal fought with the leopard and despite sustaining injuries managed to escape from the spot.

SIIDCUL police station officer Lakhpat Singh Butola said that the injured truck driver was immediately shifted to hospital where his condition is stable.