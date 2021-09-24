Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Elephant tramples woman to death in Kerala
india news

Elephant tramples woman to death in Kerala

The woman’s husband received minor injuries. The woman’s death is the latest in fatalities linked to the human-animal conflict in Kerala.
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

An elephant trampled to death a 36-year-old woman near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala on Friday after the bike she was riding pillion on with her husband skidded at a hairpin bend in the hilly region. Police said P Viji and her husband panicked after seeing the elephant on a road and the bike skidded while the latter was trying to take a U-turn. Both fell on the road before the elephant charged at them and trampled Viji. The husband received minor injuries.

Police said the couple worked at a tea plantation and were going to work after meeting their relatives.

The woman’s death is the latest in fatalities linked to the human-animal conflict in Kerala. According to the Kerala forest department, 173 people died in human-animal conflicts in the state from 2010 to 2020,. The highest number of deaths were reported in 2016 – 33. Among 173, 120 died in elephant attacks. As many as 64 elephants also died over the last decade in the state.

Wildlife experts say the straying of elephants into human habitations can be contained by protecting animal corridors. They say one of the main reasons for elephant attacks in Idukki is encroachment along Anamalai-Periyar Tiger Reserve’s elephant corridor.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reach K'taka House in carts to protest fuel prices

News updates from HT: Diesel becomes costlier amid surge in global oil prices

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft

‘Great step forward’: Ratan Tata on Centre buying 56 C-295 military aircraft
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP