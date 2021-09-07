Elgar accused Rona Wilson gets bail to join deceased father’s mass

A special NIA court on Tuesday granted temporary bail for 15 days to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to attend a mass organised for his father, who died last month, at his native place in Kerala.

Special judge D E Kothalikar granted the temporary relief from September 13 to Wilson on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one or two sureties in the same amount. Kothalikar also directed the accused to surrender his passport to the court before leaving for his native place Neendakara in Kollam city of Kerala.

The court also said that Wilson should not leave the limits of his native place and maintained that no prayer for extension of the bail will be entertained.

Wilson had moved the special court seeking temporary bail to visit Kerala after his father, Jacob, died on August 18. The last rites were performed on the following day. In his plea, Wilson said that he had last met his father in 2018 in Alappuzha.

Wilson was arrested nearly two months later by Pune Police in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

As per customs, Wilson said, a function is organised on the 30th-day of his father’s death, which falls on September 16. He also annexed a letter from St Sebastian Church about the function.

Appearing for the NIA, special prosecutor Prakash Shetty told the court there were chances of Wilson carrying out some illicit activity if released on bail, and that he may also influence witnesses.