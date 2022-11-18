Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 11:56 AM IST

The court, however, stayed the operation of its bail order for a week to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to challenge the same in Supreme Court.

Dr Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.
ByHT News Desk

The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case. The court, however, stayed the operation of its order for a week to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to challenge the same in the Supreme Court. This means that Teltumbde, who has been in jail since his arrest in the case in April 2020, will not be able to walk out of jail till then.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav allowed the bail plea on a surety of 1 lakh.

Teltumbde is the third accused in the case to be granted bail after Poet Varavara Rao -- who is out on a medical bail -- and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who is out on regular bail.

The Elgar case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, according to police, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. One person was killed and several others were injured in the violence.

Over a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused in the case initially probed by the Pune police before it was taken over by the NIA.

(With PTI inputs)

