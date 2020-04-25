Elghar Parishad case: NIA dismisses Anand Teltumbde’s interim bail plea

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:47 IST

NIA special court on Saturday remanded activist Dr Anand Teltumbde to judicial custody till May 8 and rejected his plea for interim bail .

Teltumbde was arrested by NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before the agency in Mumbai.

Soon after he was remanded judicial custody, Teltumbde’s lawyers moved an application for interim bail on the ground that he was suffering from respiratory problems and was at the risk of getting infected with coronavirus in jail.

The NIA has contended that the Kabir Kala Manch activist gave ‘provocative presentation and speeches on December 31, 2017 during an event at Shaniwarwada, Pune, which led to violence resulting in loss of life and state wide agitation.’

Further, the agency has claimed that Teltumbde was the convener of the program and his call data record establishes that he was in touch with the arrested accused.