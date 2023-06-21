'No choice but to…': Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown

Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk said his social media company doesn't have a choice but to obey the local government. Musk's remarks came after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York where the duo is said to have discussed the plans of setting up a manufacturing base in India for electric vehicles.

Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government, Musk said, “Twitter doesn't have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws then we will get shut down.”

"The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and “we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law,” Musk said.

Dorsey claimed that the Indian government threatened to shut Twitter down in India and raid the houses of its employees unless the social network complied with orders to restrict accounts critical during the farmer protests, a charge Modi's government called an "outright lie".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did ... And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON