Elon Musk pitches Starlink for India, says it would help the ‘least served’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has again pitched his satellite internet service, Starlink, for India, saying on Friday that it could bring internet access to the "least served" communities, especially those in rural parts of the country.

Elon Musk's remark came after reports said that Starlink had submitted a new application to provide satellite communication services in India. (Reuters)

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Run by Musk's SpaceX, Starlink delivers internet services via a network of low-Earth orbit satellites. The company has been working to secure the regulatory approvals needed to begin operations in India.

Musk pitches Starlink for ‘least served’ in India

In a social media post, Musk wrote, “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas.”

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{{^usCountry}} He was replying to a post by an account called DogeDesigner, which called for Starlink to be introduced in India to improve internet access in remote villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was replying to a post by an account called DogeDesigner, which called for Starlink to be introduced in India to improve internet access in remote villages. {{/usCountry}}

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