Macron’s adviser arrives today, focus on PM’s visit

Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in the Indian Capital for a day trip on Thursday to finalize the bilateral agenda and possible outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two day visit to Paris next week.

While South Block is tight-lipped about the visit, HT learns that Bonne will hold intense parleys with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ; he is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for France the same night.

Bonne and Doval are counterparts in the India-France strategic dialogue and know each other well, and Thursday’s meetings are expected to set the stage for the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Macron on July 13 and the gala show on Bastille Day on July 14.

India and France are close allies with common interest in the fight against terrorism and in the Indo-Pacific. The two countries have deep political ties -- to the extent that France does not supply weapons or platforms to India’s adversaries in the north and the west.

France has offered to co-develop and manufacture higher thrust engines in India to power the future twin engine combat aircraft developed by DRDO. While the India-France strategic relationship runs very deep, Paris has also offered to build Scorpene submarines for other countries at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) to ensure that the current facility, which has completed the Kalveri class submarines under Project 75, does not go to seed for want of orders. This apart, the French have also offered to manufacture top end missiles and loiter ammunition in India under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” route.

Although the Modi government is still to take a final call, the Indian Navy has recommended the purchase of 26 (including eight trainers) Rafale-Maritime jet fighters for aircraft carrier INS Vikrant through the G2G or government to government route after testing the aircraft along with US made F-18 fighters at Goa shore based testing facility last year. This decision may be taken later as INS Vikrant is currently undergoing a refit at Cochin Shipyard.

With both India and France are looking towards making PM Modi’s visit to Paris pathbreaking, Bonne and Doval are expected to exchange thoughts on the present environment in Europe due to the on-going Ukraine war and review the situation in the Indo-Pacific with the Chinese PLA expanding its footprint to the Far Pacific and even the Atlantic Ocean.

