‘Emotional occasion’: CM Revanth Reddy shares greetings on Telangana statehood day

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of statehood day, remembering people's sacrifices for the separate state movement and looking forward towards the future.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy (PTI FILE)

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In a post on X, Revanth Reddy said, "Every year...Remembering yesterday's sacrifices. Reviewing tomorrow's goals. An emotional occasion... June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Telangana statehood day.

In a post on X, President Murmu celebrated the state's rich cultural heritage and credited its innovation and development over the years.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," President Murmu said.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting Telangana's creativity and business acumen. PM Modi said that the Central government is committed to cooperating in the development of the state to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting Telangana's creativity and business acumen. PM Modi said that the Central government is committed to cooperating in the development of the state to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

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"Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination. The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State," PM Modi said.

Telangana Statehood Day is observed every year on June 2. The day commemorates the aspirations and struggles of the Telangana movement for separate statehood. After years of protests, negotiations, and parliamentary approval, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, paved the way for its formation. Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for a transition period, while later becoming the capital of Telangana. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

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