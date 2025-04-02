‘Empuraan’ movie producers make 24 cuts, drop ‘Baba Bajrangi’ name

The producers of controversial Malayalam move, L2: Empuraan, mired in controversy for its depiction of right-wing politics and covert references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, made 24 cuts including changing name of the main antagonist from Baba Bajrangi to Baldev, people aware of the details said on Tuesday. Antony Perumbavoor, one of the two producers of the film, said that it was a collective decision of the film’s makers to go ahead with making cuts in order to avoid hurting the emotions of a section of people. (HT photo)

The re-edited version will be released in cinemas on Wednesday to replace the earlier version released on March 27. According to officials, the re-censor certificate of the film showed that 24 cuts, totalling two minutes and eight seconds.

The right wing groups have taken strong objection to name of the main antagonist as Baba Bajrangi, who was seen in the movie as leading a mob of rioters.

Other changes included removal of the name of Union MoS and BJP leader Suresh Gopi from the “thanks” credits, visual of a convoy of vehicles passing by a religious structure, references to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and elimination of scenes showing sexual violence against women, according to the re-release certificate.

The film, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran as the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, had drawn the ire of several right-wing activists and social media handles for its scenes alluding to the riots of 2002, the portrayal of a right-wing party and certain dialogues.

On Tuesday, Antony Perumbavoor, one of the two producers of the film and a close associate of Mohanlal, told reporters that it was a collective decision of the film’s makers to go ahead with making cuts in order to avoid hurting the emotions of a section of people.

“There is no question of fearing (anyone). We live as part of society. We are not a group of filmmakers who want to do the kind of films which would hurt the sentiments of people or trouble them in any way. If anyone feels offended, it is our responsibility to make corrections. We took the decision collectively to make the cuts which is only around two minutes and a few seconds. We didn’t make the cuts based on anyone’s orders. We did them on our own accord,” he said.

He denied that there were differences of opinion among the producers, writing team, cast and the director on going ahead with the cuts. Murali Gopi, who wrote the film’s script, did not comment on the controversy or the decision to make voluntary cuts yet. “Mohanlal knew the film’s script very well as did I. We have never said that he did not know the film’s content,” said Perumbavoor, effectively dismissing the criticism by actor and BJP leader Major Ravi that the veteran actor did not watch the film fully before its release. The producer also confirmed that the third film in the franchise would also be made and reach theatres in the future.

According to the producers, the film crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office on Monday and has been playing to near houseful shows across Kerala since its release.