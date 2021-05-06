Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district
india news

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Jammu and Kashmir police shot dead the terrorists after the latter turned down the offer to surrender and opened fire on security personnel, according to the police.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.(ANI (Representational))

Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police tweeted.

"Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party. Further details shall follow, " they said in another tweet.

Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police tweeted.

"Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party. Further details shall follow, " they said in another tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir encounter jammu and kashmir police terrorist group
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP