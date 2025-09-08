One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam, operation underway

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. Kulgam: Security personnel at the site after an encounter broke out in Guddar forest of Kulgam district, according to officials, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI)

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Gudar forest area following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The search turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces’ positions, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire, police officials said.

A junior commissioned officer was injured during the operation.