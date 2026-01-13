Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched an anti-terror operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district after terrorists opened fire on a patrolling team. Indian Army soldiers stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI photo)

The fresh encounter started between the terrorists and security forces after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) started firing upon the forces during a cordon and search operation, officials said.

According to PTI news agency, the firing was reported from the Najote forest area of Billawar, about 10 km from the Kamadh nallah in the Kahog forest belt.

Officials said that the suspected terrorists fired a few shots on observing the movement of the forces, who retaliated while moving deep inside the forest to neutralise them. The cordon-and-search operation was strengthened and efforts are on to track down the ultras.

The latest operation comes days after the security forces conducted a search operation to track down terrorists in Kathua district. The gunfight broke after the security forces launched a search operation on Wednesday based on information about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area, officials said.