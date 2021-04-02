Home / India News / Encounter between security forces, terrorist underway in J-K's Pulwama
india news

Encounter between security forces, terrorist underway in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district after inputs of the presence of terrorists there, officials said.
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district(HT File Photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Friday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district after inputs of the presence of terrorists there, officials said.

The operation turned into an encounter when the terrorist retaliated with gunfire, he added.

The operation is underway and more details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir police encounter on in j-k
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP