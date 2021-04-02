Constable killed in terrorist attack on BJP leader’s house in Srinagar

A police constable was killed in a terrorist attacked on the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Srinagar on Thursday, police officials said.

According to officials, the terrorists fired upon the guard post of BJP leader Anwar Khan in Naugam. In the firing, constable Rameez Ahmad was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead.

“One sentry Rameez Ahmad was critically injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries,” said Srinagar senior superintendent of police Sandeep Choudhary.

A cordon and search operation was launched soon after the attack, the officials said.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that four terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were involved in the attack. “One militant was wearing burka and another fired on the guard while other took away with rifle,” he said.

While two terrorists have been identified, efforts are on to identify the others, he said.

Condemning the attack, BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chungh said that exemplary punishment will be ensured to the terrorists. “These repeated terror attacks cannot weaken democracy in the region,” he said

The party has demanded adequate security for all its leaders.

This is the third attack in Kashmir in the last one week.

A police official and two councillors were killed in an attack in Sopore on Monday afternoon. On March 25, militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Lawaypora on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway. Three CRPF officials were killed in the attack.

Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review the security arrangements in the region, in view of the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The IGP directed officials to strategise police deployments on a day-to-day basis in view of the Amarnath Yatra, the spokesperson said. The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin in June and the government is expecting nearly 600,000 pilgrims.