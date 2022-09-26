Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two civilians, soldier injured

Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two civilians, soldier injured

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Police said security forces had initially launched a cordon operation at Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there.

A search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Two civilians and one army soldier were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said all the three injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The encounter is underway.

Security forces had initially launched a cordon operation at Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he added.

Further details waiwa

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP