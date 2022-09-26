Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two civilians, soldier injured

Two civilians and one army soldier were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said all the three injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The encounter is underway.

Security forces had initially launched a cordon operation at Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he added.

