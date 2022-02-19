Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, one terrorist killed
india news

Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, one terrorist killed

Police said the encounter was conducted at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. 
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation in Shopian. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter that began at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

The Kashmir Zone Police said a search operation was underway.

“Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said.

This is a developing story.

Topics
jammu and kashmir
