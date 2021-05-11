Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

An encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. “Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir police tweeted.

On May 6, three Al-Badr terrorists were killed and one surrendered before the security forces after an encounter in Shopian district. The presence of terrorists in the area was ascertained during the search operation and all of them were given an opportunity to surrender, according to police.

"Family members of the trapped terrorists were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender," police said.

