Encounters between security forces and militants in three places in Jammu-Kashmir

Three encounters broke out in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir between militants and security forces Thursday morning, a police official said.

An encounter broke out early morning between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on the outskirts of Srinagar city where two militants are believed to be holed up.

Meanwhile, another encounter began at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district.

A third encounter was underway between security personnel and militants in Budgam’s Chadoora town. There were no reports of casualties so far, the official said.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in Srinagar and adjoining areas without giving any reason.

On Wednesday, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist of Pakistani origin, who was responsible for gunning down Army Major Satish Dhayia, was among two militants killed in an encounter in Sopore in North Kashmir.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 07:59 IST