‘End of a golden era’: Political leaders mourn singer Asha Bhosle's demise

Top political leaders across the country have condoled the demise of legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle who passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she was admitted to the ICU in a critical state on Saturday evening over cardiac and respiratory issues. She was 92 and has been unwell for the past few months.

File photo of Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle.(AFP)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over Asha's death, who was the younger sister of another legendary singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Click here for more updates

Asha's voice dominated the Indian music industry for nearly three decades and will be remembered for her contributions as she sang across languages and cultures.

Huge void in the world of music, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu condoled Asha's demise and said it has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India, Murmu said in an X post.

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{{^usCountry}} "The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi on Asha's demise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi on Asha's demise {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing grief over Asha's death, Modi referred to Asha as one of the most iconic and versatile voices in India.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," Modi wrote on X.

Deeply saddening, says CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis termed her death as “deeply saddening”.

“The beautiful garden of melodies feels desolate today. Asha Tai’s voice was the very soul of music. She was like an evergreen spring in singing and a melodious ocean of emotions,” the Maharashtra chief minister said as he remembered Asha for her versatility as a singer. ‘Tai’ is the Marathi word for elder sister.

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Also read: Farewell Asha Bhosle: Songstress who emerged from the shadow of 'Lata's little sister' to becoming melody queen

“She sang over 12,000 songs in 20 Indian and foreign languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Along with honors like ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’, she was also awarded the ‘Bangla Vibhushan’. A versatile singer who embraced change so naturally, there will never be another like her," he said.

Tributes pour in for Asha Bhosle

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar also expressed grief over Asha's demise and called her the 'Empress of Melody'.

“Ashatai Bhosle's musical journey is a symbol of tireless hard work, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to her art. She enchanted listeners across generations with her melodies. Her departure marks a profound loss to the Indian music world,” Sunetra wrote on X.

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An immortal voice of the Indian music world has been lost, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said over Asha's death.

“Her demise marks the end of a golden era in music. The intoxication, agility, and emotional depth in her voice became her true identity. By singing thousands of songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and many other languages, her contribution to the Indian music world over more than six decades is invaluable,” Sharad Pawar wrote on X in Marathi.

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Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Asha saying that she not only carved out a unique identity with her "sweet voice" and "unparalleled talent", but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies.

“Today is a sorrowful day for every Indian, and especially for every music lover like me, as our beloved Asha Bhosle ji is no longer among us,” he wrote on X.

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In a post on X, Union minister Nitin Gadkari paid said Asha elevated India's pride globally. The news of the Padma Vibhushan awardee's demise is heart-wrenching, the senior BJP leader said in an X post.

Gadkari said he shared a familial bond with Asha Bhosle, who attended his 61st birthday celebrations in Mumbai and blessed the occasion with a song.

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Known for her immense contribution to the Indian cinema, Bhosle was born in 1933 and was the younger sister of legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The two sisters were the voice behind most of the Bollywood songs for decades.

Bhosle' professional singing career started in 1943 when she was just 9. She recorded her first film song in 1943 and by the 1950s had carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and beyond. Over the next three decades, she was among the most sought-after performers by most composers.

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