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Energy, defence and trade on agenda as FS Misri heads to Europe amid West Asia crisis

Energy, defence and trade on agenda as FS Misri heads to Europe amid West Asia crisis

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 11:21 am IST
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New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin beginning Sunday for high-level talks on energy, trade and defence sectors that have become increasingly critical amid a fractured geopolitical landscape.

Energy, defence and trade on agenda as FS Misri heads to Europe amid West Asia crisis

Misri's visit to France and Germany comes at the end of his trip to the US, where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of other senior officials of the Trump administration.

The West Asia crisis and its impact on energy security are expected to figure prominently in Misri's talks with the interlocutors in Paris and Berlin.

In Paris, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the secretary general of the French Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Both Misri and Briens will discuss a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, artificial intelligence and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges in addition to the latest global and regional developments, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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