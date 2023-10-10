Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ED arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese smartphone company Vivo

ED arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese smartphone company Vivo

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese phone-maker Vivo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Tuesday taken into custody four individuals as part of its investigation into a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case into the Chinese mobile company Vivo.

Vivo

Those arrested in connection with the case are:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

1. Guangwen Kyang, also known as Andrew Kuang, a Chinese national.

2. Hari Om Rai, the Managing Director of Lava International.

3. Rajan Malik.

4. Nitin Garg, a Chartered Accountant (CA).

This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
vivo enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP