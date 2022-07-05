Home / India News / Multiple ED raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo, linked firms: Sources
Multiple ED raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo, linked firms: Sources

The raids were carried out at around 44 places across the country. 
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided more than 40 locations across the country. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Raids were carried out at 44 locations across India in action against top Chinese mobile manufacturer, Vivo, and several firms linked to it, sources said. The development comes amid the government's increased scrutiny for businesses that trace their origin to the neighboring country.

In May, local units of ZTE Corp. and Vivo Mobile Communications Co. were investigated for alleged financial irregularities. Xiaomi Corp. is another Chinese firm that has been under the scanner of the- centra probe agency.

india enforcement directorate
