Enforcement Directorate raids 10 locations linked to Rajasthan minister

JAIPUR: Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan including the state’s higher education minister Rajendra Singh Yadav’s residence, in connection with a money laundering probe, people aware of the matter said.

Rajasthan higher education minister Rajendra Singh Yadav said (X/RajendraSYadav_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The raids were being conducted at about 10 locations linked to the minister, his associates and their businesses in Kotputli, Jaipur, Behror, and Viratnagar, a government official, who asked not to be named, said.

On September 7 last year, the income tax department also carried out searches at premises linked to the minister who represents Kotputli in the state assembly. At the time, 53 premises linked to Rajendra Yadav and his family, including his son Madhur Yadav, were raided in Jaipur, Kotputli, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand.

A second official said Tuesday’s raids were linked to a case related to irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme but did not elaborate. It has been alleged that a company headed by him supplied inferior quality products to schools in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED and Yadav haven’t issued formal statements on the searches.

After the income tax raid last year, Yadav insisted that his family was in the clear. “We are clean. Let them investigate. If there is any political malice in the income tax action, that too will come to light. It is wrong to link names with political funding. Our work is packaging. We have no connection with mid-day meals. We make the packets and packaging the same. We are not responsible for what anyone fills in them”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON