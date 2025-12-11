Engagement with US is ongoing, Centre tells RS on Trump orders on tariff, visa

NEW DELHI: Executive orders issued by US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs, illegal migration and visas have implications for India and Indian authorities are engaged with their US counterparts to address these matters, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Won ednesday in Washington. (AP)

“Engagement with the United States is ongoing, including through negotiations aimed at concluding a mutually beneficial, multisector bilateral trade agreement (BTA),” Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The government is in close consultation with Indian exporters and industry to “assess their feedback on the implications of the US measures”, he said.

The new US deputy trade representative, Rick Switzer, is currently on a two-day visit to India, and has met commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Indian officials have said Switzer is on a familiarisation visit, and the efforts to conclude a BTA figured in his discussions.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said this week that the US has received the “best ever” offer from India. However, he also referred to New Delhi’s resistance to importing US agricultural goods and said India is a “difficult nut to crack”.

India-US relations have faced unprecedented strains since Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for Russian oil purchases.

“A few of the executive orders issued by the President of the United States, such as those on illegal migration, reciprocal tariffs and visas have implications for India,” Singh said.

The ministries and departments concerned “are seized of the executive orders” and have engaged their US counterparts to address these issues, he said.

Singh said the US imposed reciprocal tariffs on July 31, by invoking national emergency authorities under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on certain goods exported by most countries, including India.

“Further, on August 27, 2025, an additional 25% ad valorem duty was applied on select Indian exports under IEEPA in response to India’s importation of Russian oil,” he said.

However, several goods and services, including crude oil and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, bullion, certain electronic items, precious metals, critical minerals, resins and plastics, agricultural products, and IT services, have not been subject to US tariffs, Singh said.

He also noted that India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering cooperation across trade, energy, defence and technology domains.