Engineering graduate selling fruit on train, beaten up by RPF jawan
india news

Engineering graduate selling fruit on train, beaten up by RPF jawan

Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The girl was first beaten up and abused by the RPF jawan and then forcibly deboarded at Rourkela Railway Junction (Photo Courrtesy-Kalingatv.com)
By Debabrata Mohanty

A 30-year-old engineering graduate from Dharwad district of Karnataka has lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Odisha that a railway protection force constable beat her up and tried to molest her while she was selling fruits in Gitanjali Express without a ticket.

Anitharaj Shirahatti, an engineering graduate in computer science from Dharwad in Karnataka, alleged in her complaint to GRP in Rourkela that constable Ajit Nayak assualted her with a baton on Saturday, leading to a head injury and also abused her in filthy language.

Inspector of GRP Rourkela, Ranjan Patnaik said Anitharaj didn’t have money and had boarded the train at Gondia station in Maharashtra to travel to Howrah. “At Panposh station near Rourkela, RPF constable Ajit Nayak asked her to show her ticket following which an altercation ensued. The RPF constable hit her with his baton causing bleeding injury on her head and then forcibly deboarded the profusely bleeding girl at Rourkela,” said Patnaik.

The GRP registered an FIR against constable Nayak and got the girl examined for her injuries. A case was registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Had a TTE questioned me, I would not have protested as I was travelling without ticket. But who gave the authority to a RPF constable to beat me in such an inhuman way. I want to know what authority does RPF has to beat and abuse,” Anita asked. The accused constable is posted with the RPF unit at Jamshedpur.

