Engineers Day 2021: PM Modi, others pay homage to M Visvesvaraya on 160th birth anniversary

September 15 is marked every year as Engineers' Day in Indi, as a tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, more commonly known as Sir MV, one of the country's finest engineers. September 15, 2021, marks his 160th birth anniversary; on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and several eminent individuals across the country paid their homages to the statesman and wished the country a happy Engineers Day.

“Greetings on Engineers Day to all hardworking engineers,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.”

Union home minister Amit Shah wrote, “Tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji, a prolific engineer and an inspiration to people from all walks of life on his Jayanti.”

“Engineers Day greetings to our brilliant engineers who are constantly striving towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through their amazing innovations,” he added.

M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. He was referred to as the ‘precursor of economic planning in India’, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). M Visvesvaraya is also known as ‘VM Sir’ due to his various contributions to the field of engineering and is a pioneer of education.

Born on September 15, 1861, in a small village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka, Visvesvaraya received a degree in civil engineering from Pune College of Engineering. His expertise was in the fields of irrigation and flood disaster management. He rose to fame with his groundbreaking works in these fields with modern irrigation techniques as well as flood control and mitigation.

He designed the ‘automatic barrier water floodgates’ which were installed in Pune in 1903 at the Khadakvasla reservoir. He was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in the Mandya district of Karnataka and the chief engineer of the flood protection system for Hyderabad. He also established the famous Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in 1917.

He was knighted as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V for his contributions to the public good. M Visvesvaraya received India’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.