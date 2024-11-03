Menu Explore
Enraged after fight, Delhi woman chops off her husband's private parts

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2024 12:02 PM IST

The victim, whose condition is said to be stable and out of danger now, has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

A man's private parts were allegedly chopped off by his wife after an argument between them in north Delhi, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against the woman and the investigation is underway.

The victim's statement was recorded on Saturday. (HT File)
The victim's statement was recorded on Saturday. (HT File)

As per the news agency PTI, the victim, whose condition is said to be stable and out of danger now, has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The police received a call on the intervening nights of October 31 and November about the incident. The Roop Nagar police lodged a case station regarding the incident.

What exactly happened?

As the police began the probe, the victim's statement was recorded on Saturday where he told the police that he is a native of Bihar and had shifted to Delhi with his wife a couple of months ago.

He works as a helper in a Paying Guest accommodation in Shakti Nagar, police said. On the night of the incident, he was drunk and quarrelled with his wife.

"After the quarrel, his wife left the house and he fell asleep. Later, the woman entered the house and attacked him with a sharp and pointed object on his private part and fled," PTI quoted the investigating officer as saying.

The victim was taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in injured condition and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The accused woman is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest her, police said.

It's the third marriage for both of them, he said.

Earlier in July, another similar incident took place in Bihar where an enraged woman cut off the genitals of a man and flushed them down the toilet after he refused to marry her.

The 26-year-old woman, who claimed to be a medical practitioner, was infuriated after the man refused to marry her after being in a relationship with the 30-year-old victim for the past five years.

