Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Enrolment low, Pakistan mission suspends activities of its school in Delhi

Enrolment low, Pakistan mission suspends activities of its school in Delhi

PTI |
May 29, 2023 03:29 PM IST

The school catered to the needs of children of the mission's staff, which dwindled after Islamabad downgraded its strength in 2020.

The Pakistan High Commission here has suspended the activities of its school in the national capital on account of low enrolment.

Representational image.

The school catered to the needs of children of the mission's staff, which dwindled after Islamabad downgraded its strength in 2020.

Upon completion of the current academic year, the activities of the Pakistan High Commission School have been suspended, because of low enrolment levels in view of the downgraded strength of the High Commission, a Pakistan High Commission spokesperson said in response to media queries.

"It may be noted that the school was never open to public and exclusively catered to the needs of children of staff of the High Commission," he said.

The spokesperson said it may be recalled that the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was halved in June 2020 upon the request of the host country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
enrolment school staff
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP