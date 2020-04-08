e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ensure essential goods are available during lockdown: Centre to states

Ensure essential goods are available during lockdown: Centre to states

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Union home ministry has urged states to maintain supply of essential commodities by invoking provisions of the Essential Commodities Act 1955, as a lockdown to contain the coronavirus has trimmed output of many items.

In an advisory to state chief secretaries, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has said states need to mount a watch on possible hoarding of supplies to jack up their prices.

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, allows states to decide how much stocks retailers or wholesalers can maintain, cap of prices, order enhanced production and inspect accounts of dealers.

There have been reports of loss of production due to various factors, the federal official said to states. “There is a possibility of inventory building and hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, resulting in price rise of essential goods,” Bhalla said.

Bhalla asked states to take “urgent steps” to ensure availability of these commodities at fair prices for public at large.

The home ministry, which acts as the coordinating ministry to steer the lockdown, earlier allowed manufacture and production, transport and other related supply-chain activities in respect of essential goods like foodstuff, medicines and medical equipment under the Disaster Management Act.

“States can invoke the Essential Commodities Act without the concurrence of the Centre up to June 30, 2020,” food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet.

Railways are carrying record freight from a network of state-held granaries — 150000 tonne worth of shipments daily in contrast to a usual supplies. The Centre is ferrying additional foodgrains after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, which doubled food ration quota under (from 5kg per person under the National Food Security Act to 10kg) for the next three months. The additional 5kg is being distributed free.

top news
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news