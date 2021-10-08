'Ensure safety of Kashmiris': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Centre on recent terror attacks

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the series of terror attacks on Kashmiri people calling them “painful” and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of all citizens.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The increasing attacks on our Kashmiri sisters and brothers by terrorists are painful and condemnable. During this difficult time, we are all with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. The Central Government should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all citizens.”

Twenty-eight civilians have been killed in Kashmir this year, according to a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The latest attack was conducted by The Resistance Force (TRF) who gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher and two others in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. This was the fifth civilian killing in Kashmir in the last three days.

On Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan was a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

The attacks have sparked outrage in the country. Meanwhile, the government warned against such ‘targeted killings’ saying that “some people are trying to disturb the peace in the Valley".

