Enthusiasm to travel abroad grows as cross-border travel curbs ease: Survey

Over 65% of people, who participated in a survey by travel portal MakeMyTrip from August 15 to September 15, were actively searching for international flights and hotels while 87% of those surveyed and aged between 30-35 years showed more enthusiasm to travel internationally before the year ends. Dubai (36%), Maldives (33%) and Switzerland (22%) were the top three destinations for leisure travellers.

Overall, 43% travellers were keen to travel to Thailand and Bali; 39% to Maldives and Mauritius; 37% to Turkey, Greece, Italy and Egypt; 33% to Paris, London and 25% to Switzerland.

Also Read | Covishield gets UK nod, but Indians have to quarantine. The dispute, explained

“As cross-border travel restrictions ease across some countries, travellers are weighing multiple parameters when searching and planning travel. 54% of the surveyed indicated that travel regulations including quarantine guidelines were one of the key reasons for shortlisting a destination,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer of MakeMyTrip said, “On MakeMyTrip, recent flight and hotel searches to the destinations open for Indian travellers indicates strong demand as the festive and winter holiday season approaches.”

MakeMyTrip said that as per its latest flight searches and bookings, travellers are increasingly becoming comfortable with booking travel 30 to 60 days ahead of the date of travel. “Advance bookings for international travel currently account for 40% of the overall international flights business on the platform,” the spokesperson said.