Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Enthusiasm to travel abroad grows as cross-border travel curbs ease: Survey
india news

Enthusiasm to travel abroad grows as cross-border travel curbs ease: Survey

Overall, 43% travellers were keen to travel to Thailand and Bali; 39% to Maldives and Mauritius; 37% to Turkey, Greece, Italy and Egypt; 33% to Paris, London and 25% to Switzerland
By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Over 65% of people, who participated in a survey by travel portal MakeMyTrip from August 15 to September 15, were actively searching for international flights and hotels while 87% of those surveyed and aged between 30-35 years showed more enthusiasm to travel internationally before the year ends. Dubai (36%), Maldives (33%) and Switzerland (22%) were the top three destinations for leisure travellers.

Overall, 43% travellers were keen to travel to Thailand and Bali; 39% to Maldives and Mauritius; 37% to Turkey, Greece, Italy and Egypt; 33% to Paris, London and 25% to Switzerland.

Also Read | Covishield gets UK nod, but Indians have to quarantine. The dispute, explained

“As cross-border travel restrictions ease across some countries, travellers are weighing multiple parameters when searching and planning travel. 54% of the surveyed indicated that travel regulations including quarantine guidelines were one of the key reasons for shortlisting a destination,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer of MakeMyTrip said, “On MakeMyTrip, recent flight and hotel searches to the destinations open for Indian travellers indicates strong demand as the festive and winter holiday season approaches.”

RELATED STORIES

MakeMyTrip said that as per its latest flight searches and bookings, travellers are increasingly becoming comfortable with booking travel 30 to 60 days ahead of the date of travel. “Advance bookings for international travel currently account for 40% of the overall international flights business on the platform,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban's commitment to not allow terror on Afghan soil must be implemented: EAM

57 poachers surrender arms in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region

Predator drone on his mind, PM Modi to meet General Atomics CEO

Monsoon likely to intensify next week: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP