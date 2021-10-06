'Entire country awaiting justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence': Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its “silence” over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, in which eight people, including four farmers were killed, on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also called for immediate removal of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, who son Ashish was allegedly in the SUV that mowed down the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

During the press conference, Kejriwal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why the culprits involved in the violence were not arrested yet. He also claimed that the government was trying to shield the killers.

“Why have the accused who ran over the farmers have not been arrested? Why are they being shielded from punishment? The entire nation watched on television how the violence unfolded, how the farmers were run over. It appears as if the entire system is engaged in saving those who are behind the incident despite murdering people in broad daylight and in front of so many people. We have seen such things only in Hindi movies,” Kejriwal said.